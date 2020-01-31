French artist Gerard Garouste's fantastical world on show at NGMA-Delhi

Pinocchio has aged. But he hasn’t stopped lying, as his long, pointy nose tells us.

And somehow, in his story has entered Stephane Mallarme’s poem, “A Throw of the Dice”, and also impressions from Talmudic literature in the form of the wave and the boat that are now playing on a green table at which he is seated. As he looks out at the beholder with a glint in his eye, he seems to say: “Look what I did.” Pinocchio’s face is the face of the man standing before me: Gerard Garouste, the artist behind this curious assemblage. It is difficult to ...