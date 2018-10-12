Imarti to Bhoger Khichuri, some sweet and savoury recipes of the season

A proverb commonly recalled in many Indian households is that we live in a land where there are 13 festivals in 12 months. Each festival comes with a set of rituals and gods that are to be propitiated, of course, but it also unpacks a smorgasbord of feasts fit for the gods.

Rajesh Ojha, co-founder of The Melting Pot Food Company, says that his childhood memories are all about food. And with the onset of the festive season, he says, the only thing running through his mind was, “When will there be makhana ki kheer?” Makhana or fox nuts, considered a new “super ...