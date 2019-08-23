K Radharaman of the House of Angadi is reinventing the weave

In 2009, a master weaver called Dorai stared blankly at the man in front of him. Dorai told the man something the latter had already suspected he’d hear. “Mudiyadu, anna (It can’t be done, brother).” The master weaver only agreed to attempt what he had deemed impossible when the visitor, K Radharaman, assured him he’d sit beside him while he worked. The days that followed demanded the utmost patience from Radharaman.

He had to wait to see if Dorai would spin the yarn, if he could spin the yarn. It made Radharaman nervous. He was, after all, going against ...