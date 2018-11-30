Reebok Speed TR Flexweave: These shoes are successor to the Fast Flexweave

It is no secret that most gym-goers — particularly those focused on weight training — pay little attention to their footwear. That is perhaps why I’m hardly surprised when I see a few regulars at my gym working out in canvas shoes.

Wearing canvas shoes to the gym is almost as bad as donning combat boots for work —a sartorial faux-pas and a royal misfit. ALSO READ: Adidas Solar Boost review: A fully balanced training and running pair Most people don’t realise what a difference a good pair of training shoes can make. Shoes, after all, offer the ...