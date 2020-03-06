Reebok Zig Kinetica: Comfy sneakers that can handle some performance too

Reebok played it cool this time. Its biggest drop this season, the Zig Kinetica, does not fit any one category. It’s neither a trainer nor a running shoe. There’s Conor McGregor, the blue-eyed boy of mixed martial arts, promoting the pair and celebrities walking the ramp in it.

It must be one of those sneakers that look dope with athleisure wear and can handle a little bit of exercise. With that assumption, I took it to the gym and wore it on the roads. And here’s what I found. Design 5/5 The silhouette of the shoe takes after the ZigTech brand of performance ...