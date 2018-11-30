South Indian restaurants in Delhi dare to go beyond traditional tiffin fare

When you’re a product of two vastly different cultures, language and food are tricky to negotiate. For instance, what was considered tiffin — traditionally, a snack or breakfast item — at my Tamilian maternal aunt’s house constituted a full meal for my Punjabi paternal grandmother.

Despite the yawning gap between the cultures, South Indian food — of a certain description — is a staple for most North Indians. All “multi-cuisine” restaurants feature at least the masala dosa on their menu. But, of course, there’s a whole palette of ...