Statspeak: Malls reinventing to cater to changing consumer expectations

Malls are constantly reinventing themselves to cater to changing consumer expectations by offering them a distinguished shopping experience.

According to a survey conducted by Select Citywalk, people today are looking forward to shop-tainment that is an experience that offers them perfect setting for friendly and family engagements with multiple dining-in options, access to theatre and gaming zones all at one place which is accessible. Interestingly, 52 per cent of consumers are willing to spend more for an engaging experience.