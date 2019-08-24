The Asics Gel-Kayano 26 is a running pair designed for the long haul

The Gel-Kayano 26 offers solutions to a lot of things that runners tend to complain about. It’s a pair that favours neutral to over-pronators — runners with a slight inward roll of the foot on landing — as well as people troubled with flat feet.

If you are new to running and not sure if you are a neutral, under- or over-pronator, I recommend you visit an Asics store and get a gait mapping done (it’s free if you end up buying a pair) to understand the character of your foot. People who suspect they may be flat-footed should definitely see a podiatrist before ...