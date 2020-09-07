The Face Shop to Laneige, Korean brands change face of Indian beauty market

The Indian beauty and wellness market has found a Korean touch, thanks to a growing online presence and aided by a cultural affinity in the Northeast. With a strong marketing pitch — from ginseng and bamboo masks to half baths, vitamin showers and a 10-step beauty routine that takes hours to execute every day — Korean brands such as Innisfree, The Face Shop, TonyMoly and Laneige are changing the face of the Indian market.

Their arsenal of natural serums, toners, masks and mists has shifted consumer focus from makeup to skin health. Catering to young, internet-savvy ...