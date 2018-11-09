Triveni Kala Sangam continues to support everything that is artistic

A projector, a large screen and six tiny screens that display a new photograph every few seconds. Say hello to the Triveni Digital Art Gallery, a small space dedicated to the promotion of digital art at the Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi.

The Sangam is a hoary cultural hub, founded 78 years ago by Sundari K Shridharani, where equal opportunities thrived for dance, music, sculpture, painting (not to mention a legendary low-priced café). For Amar Krishnalal Shridharani, son of the late founder, the small room at the Sangam lying empty, despite multiple efforts to put it to ...