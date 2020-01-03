Two new Indian beers demonstrate that 'strong' needn't be unsubtle

The last time I tried sipping on beer that came in a peppy yellow can — it was a popular brewer’s attempt at making beer of the non-alcoholic variety — my experience was plain hideous. The so-called beer was almost like a weird concoction of ginger tea and cough syrup — more a remedy for a cold than something to excite your taste buds and liven up your senses.

My recent tryst with yellow-coloured packaging was far more pleasant. A lovely medium head, a rich gold tone and a thick but perfectly clean texture. What I’m referring to is BeeYoung, a new offering ...