Ultraboost 20: At 300 grams each, these running shoes are not the lightest

Adidas dreamt of a gravity-defying shoe and shot off its beloved Ultraboost to the International Space Station. While it did get a futuristic paint-job that screams “I was in space”, the Ultraboost 20 seems to have learned the rest from Earth’s streets. It’s a refresher of last year’s Ultraboost 19 with subtle but crucial changes.

Here’s how the pair felt on feet in Delhi’s punishing cold. Design (4/5) The Ultraboost 19 introduced a one-piece upper that wraps around the foot like a sock called PrimeKnit. In most colourways, it has a ...