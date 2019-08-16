With two limited edition beers, Ankur Jain is adding flavour to Bira story

Ankur Jain may be celebrating his 38th birthday but it’s business as usual at the Bira headquarters in New Delhi’s Connaught Place. The office, teeming with millennial workers, is an exemplar of splendid modernity — in striking contrast to the archaic architecture that surrounds it.

The cafeteria counter offers exquisite cappuccinos as well as beer on tap (reserved for special occasions, though, because of complex liquor licence issues). The conference rooms are compact but very well-lit, each named after a Bira product. I wait in the “IPA room” for Jain, the ...