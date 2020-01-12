Answer to Strategist Quiz #647

1. Name the brand that is named after the Goddess Amba Devi. There is a famous temple of this goddess in the town of Amravati in Maharashtra.

Ambuja Cements 2. Which Warren Buffet owned company is seeking wannabe singer-songwriters to pen a new theme song for the company and win $25,000 as a reward? Nebraska Furniture Mart, a Berkshire Hathaway group company 3. At the age of 15, this person began writing down ideas for inventions and making other notes in a pocket diary, a practice he maintained for the rest of his life. He sketched concepts for a rotating billboard, a ...