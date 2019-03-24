Answers to the Strategist quiz 605

1. Connect John Maynard Keynes, EM Forester, Virginia Woolf and JK Rowling famous for the Harry Potter series and arrive at a brand/company's name.

The Bloomsbury Group — or Bloomsbury Set — was a group of associated English writers, intellectuals, philosophers and artists in the first half of the 20th century

2. The co-founder of this company was described as a "mousy rich kid whose hair was unkempt, dandruff following him everywhere". His grandmother left him with a million dollar trust fund and his father bought him $900,000 mansion as a bachelor pad. Name him.

Bill Gates

3. Name this brand that makes shoulder bags made of discarded sailcloth, pillows sewn from Japanese shibori remnants and backpacks and messenger bags out of recycled truck tarpaulins.

The Swiss brand Freitag

4. Name the brand that uses Surplus fresh and wasted bread from bakeries and sandwich makers to make its beer. It currently operates in three countries.

Toast ale is an award-winning craft beer which was founded in the UK and has breweries in South Africa and the USA.

5. What is the buzzword used in the Digital world when someone hacks into your Wi-Fi and targets your digital phone, computers and all other equipment in the network?

Whacking

6. It is said that this popular confectionary was introduced in the World’s Fair of 1904 and was invented by a Dentist and a confectioner to help people actually floss their teeth. It continues to be popular at fairs and carnivals. Name it.

The Candy Floss. Brainchild of Dr. William Morrison & Confectioner John C Wharton.

7. The Golden Ticket award is associated with which industry?

The Amusement Park Industry

8. What is the term used to describe this act when individuals or companies pretend to be market researchers conducting a research, when in reality they are trying to build databases, generate sales leads or directly sell product or services.

Sugging

9. With which brand will you connect “The Exam Collection”?

Bournvita

