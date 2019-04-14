Answers to the Strategist quiz 608

1 This social media platform that allows users to follow stories rather than people. The app’s name draws inspiration from otters. Name it.

Raftr 2 In the late 1960s this brand ran an advertisement with the lines "To Kill Weeds, ____suggests cook lightly with oil". Its baseline along with its logo read "Trust ___to make the most of petroleum. Name the company. Caltex 3 Connect the first commercial figure ever to be displayed at Madam Tussaud's with the fashion designer Pierre Balmain and what do you arrive at? The Singapore Airlines Girl 4 ...