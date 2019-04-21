Answers to the Strategist quiz #610

1. Connect this journal launched in the early 20th century that was known to have expressed unqualified admiration for big corporations and the "Captains of finance and Industry" and the Father of Corporate Public relations and what do you arrive at? Name both the journal and the person.

The World's Work (1900-1932), Arthur Wilson Page 2. The employees of this company brand themselves as very peculiar people and this attitude became the inspiration for naming their corporate mascot also. The company also has registered a colour in the Pantone series named after it. ...