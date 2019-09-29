Answers to the Strategist quiz #632

1.

Connect these quotes "Never too early, never too late to follow your dreams", "Stop reading inspirational quotes and get to work", “It's nice to be important, but it is important to be nice" and what do you arrive at? All quotes are from the brand Ambassadors of Mercedes Benz — Garret McNamara, Guy Kawasaki and Roger Federer 2. What is the HasCon and name the company associated with it? An annual event where families are invited for a three-day weekend at Hasbro HQ where they get to dress up like Transformers, see the latest in ...