1 Portuguese traders introduced this commodity in Japan, subsequently a Japanese Samurai who invaded Korea in the 1590s left it behind there. This enabled the Koreans to add it to their National dish Kimchi and make it what it is today. Name it. 1.

Chillies or chili pepper 2 Connect these sentences: "News from Bombay House", "I am travelling to Redmond on Business, "Wall Street is in a bad shape", "Announcement of a new launch from Cupertino" and arrive at a term used in the English language to describe them. 2. Metonyms. Metonymy is a ...