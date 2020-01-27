Answers to the Strategist quiz #649

1. Connect Chittagong, a major coastal city and financial center in southeastern Bangladesh, with the capital city of Afghanistan, Kabul and what do you arrive at? Answer: They are the east end and west end of the Grand Trunk Road. For at least 2,500 years, it has linked the Indian subcontinent with Central Asia.

It runs roughly 2,400 kilometres 2. Name the place in Mumbai which get its name from the artisans and construction workers who migrated from the state of Hyderabad in the 1850s. Answer: Kamathipura, which is now a red-light area in Mumbai was named after workers ...