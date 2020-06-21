Answers to the Strategist quiz #668

1. A country is planning a future where people increasingly interact online and companies replace humans with machines to immunise themselves against the effects of rising wages and a rapidly aging workforce. Name the country and concept.

Answer: South Korea is planning to implement a concept called Untact 2. This Germany-born Canadian citizen dropped out of high school when he was 16. He started an e-commerce company just when the dot-com bust happened. He is amongst the top 10 richest Canadians in the world and helps companies like Heinz, PepsiCo, Heineken and brands like Victoria ...