Average salary up by 23% as XLRI concludes placements in a day

With over 40 per cent of jobs coming through pre-placement offers (PPOs), XLRI-Xavier School of Management concluded its placements process in a single day for the 2020-22 batch for two of its flagship programmes.
The average salary saw an increase of 22.5 per cent to Rs 30.73 lakh per annum from Rs 25.08 lakh per annum in the previous year as all 427 candidates of postgraduate diploma in management - human resource management and the two-year postgraduate diploma in management-business management were placed.
Apart from an average salary of Rs 30.73 lakh, the business school saw a median salary of Rs 48.42 lakh and Rs 41.2 lakh being offered to the top 10th and 25th percentile, respectively. The highest domestic offer at XLRI, on the other hand, was at over Rs 60 lakh, made by the BFSI sector.
Among the regular recruiters, Boston Consulting Group, Bain and Co, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Accenture Strategy, Amazon, ITC, PayTM made the highest number of offers.
While top domains like consulting, sales & marketing and BFSI continued to lead placements, there were 23 new recruiters at XLRI this year. New recruiters include the likes of American Express, Freshworks, Swiggy, MoEngage and Slice, amongst others.
Overall, the final recruitment process saw participation from 99 recruiters, inclusive of 23 new final recruiters.
Meanwhile, the B-school saw some of the top roles such as Associate Director, Chief of Staff and Founder’s Office, among others being offered to XLRI students.
