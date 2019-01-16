Brands are devising local ad campaigns to attract consumers across regions

In an indication of the growing importance of the south in terms of consumer power, the Tamil harvest festival of Pongal, which began on Tuesday, ending on Thursday, has an A-list of brands turning up the advertising heat. While the south has traditionally been an important market for companies, engagement has increased.

Brand Horlicks from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer, which is merging with Hindustan Unilever, has an on-ground activation as well as a digital campaign this week in the south around Pongal. ITC is running a 360-degree campaign to pitch its brand of incense ...