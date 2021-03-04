Highest stipend up 20% as IIM Udaipur wraps up summer placements

Despite economic slowdown in the industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Institute of (IIM) Udaipur saw the highest stipend rise by 20 per cent at the conclusion of its summer placement process.

Placing the largest batch in its 10-year history, IIM-Udaipur saw 322 eligible candidates bag summer internship offers, with the highest stipend reaching Rs 3 lakh per annum (lpa).

With more than 100 firms making internship offers at IIM Udaipur, the institute saw 60 recruiters participating for the first time. Prominent recruiters for summer placements included Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology, Adani Group, AliveCor India, Asian Paints, BNY Mellon, Casio, Cisco Systems, Del Monte, Hindustan Unilever, Kalpataru, Magicbricks, Puma, Renault, and Samsung R&D.

Apart from the highest stipend reaching Rs 3 lakh per annum offered by the FMCG and consulting sectors, the top 10 percentile secured an average stipend of Rs 2.09 lpa, the top 20 percentile secured an average of Rs 1.67 lpa while the top 50 percentile received an average stipend of Rs 1.08 lpa.

Among sectors, number of offers made by the e-commerce sector increased by more than 100 per cent compared to last year.

Additionally, IIM Udaipur students bagged some of the most sought-after Investment Banking roles at Goldman Sachs and HSBC. Other regular recruiters at IIM Udaipur included Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Auto, Baker Hughes, BPCL, Capgemini, Gartner, General Electric, HPCL, ICICI Bank, KPMG, Larsen & Toubro, MakeMyTrip, Reserve Bank of India, TAFE, Tata Capital, Titan, Vedanta Limited, and Yes Bank.

Profiles offered to the students spanned across the domains of analytics, finance, HR, operations, and sales & marketing with the highest number of offers made in Sales & Marketing.

Commenting on the summer placements, IIM Udaipur director Janat Shah said that, going forward, one of the B-school's key focuses is to develop and leadership talents for the 'emerging digital world'. "We are working in sync with the digital transformation of the corporate world, which will need a new breed of talented managers and leaders," said Shah.