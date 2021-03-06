HUL, Samsung Electronics make top offers in IIM-A's Cluster 2 placements

Consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), and made the highest number of offers at six each including pre-placement offers (PPOs) during the second cluster of final placements at the Indian Institute of (IIM) Ahmedabad.

Following HUL, Samsung and CK Birla was Lenovo which made five offers in cluster 2 of placements for the PGP class of 2021.

Unlike many other B-schools, follows a cluster system of final placements process where sectors are invited in cohorts at regular intervals. The second cluster comprised six cohorts including Advertising & Media, Consumer Goods, Consumer Services, Consumer Electronics, General & Leadership and Retail B2B & B2C companies.

New recruiters at in cluster 2 included Bharti Enterprise and Five Holdings on Friday.

The Consumer Goods, Consumer Services and Consumer Electronics cohorts included regular recruiters like Asian Paints, CavinKare, HUL, Indigo, ITC, Lenovo, Nestle, Reckitt Benckiser, Samsung Electronics, Tata Sky and Wipro Consumer Care.

In the General and Leadership cohort, regular recruiters such as the CK Birla Group, Reliance Industries Limited and RPG Group made the offers. In the Retail B2B & B2C cohort firms like eShakti, Grofers India Private Limited and Flipkart were among others. A variety of roles were offered across geographies including UAE during Cluster 2, IIM-A stated.

Earlier, The first cluster of the final placement process comprised four cohorts – investment banking & markets, management consulting, advisory consulting and private equity, venture capital & asset management, with BCG and McKinsey making top offers of 32 and 30.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions and social distancing norms, IIM-A is conducting the entire placement process virtually this year. Recruiters and students will be participating in the process virtually. The third cluster will be held on March 8, 2021.