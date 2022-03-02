IIM Calcutta average pay up 17%, hits all-time high of Rs 34 lakh

-
-
The consulting sector made nearly half of the total 631 offers received during the final placements process that concluded at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta. Its share was as much as 49 per cent.
The premier business school (B-school) saw the average salary surpass an all-time high to stand at Rs 34 lakh, up 17 per cent, while the median salary was up 14 per cent to Rs 31 lakh.
Placing 465 students for its 57th batch, IIM Calcutta followed a cluster-based system where the participating firms were mapped to cohorts that were further mapped to their respective clusters.
Last year, 172 firms extended 520 offers for the batch of 467 students with the average salary at Rs 29 lakhs and median salary at Rs 27 lakhs.
Leading among these cohorts and clusters was the consulting sector represented by marquee recruiters like Accenture Strategy, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, EY Parthenon, and McKinsey & Company.
In the finance domain which made 18 per cent of offers, the list of recruiters included the likes of Marquee Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Private Equity-Venture Capital firms. In the General Management and Marketing domain, 14 per cent of offers were raised, led by prominent recruiters like Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, Tata Administrative Services, amongst others.
With top recruiters including Amazon, Flipkart, Microsoft and Paytm, among others, the Product Management and Operations domains made 19 per cent of overall offers.
Meanwhile, despite the uncertainty caused by the pandemic amid a new variant, IIM Calcutta saw new recruiters as well including IIFL, Nykaa, Premji Invest, Rothschild and Zomato, along with international offers being made by the likes of Emaar and Protiviti.
