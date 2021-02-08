ISB top Indian B-school in FT Global MBA Rankings 2021, ranks 23rd

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has pipped Indian Institute of (IIMB) Bangalore to bag the first spot among Indian B-schools in the latest Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Rankings 2021. moved five places to the 23rd spot in global rankings, up from 28th last year.

The FT Global MBA Rankings ranks world's best 100 full-time one-year and two-year Masters in Business Administration (MBA) programmes that require prior work experience for candidates. The IIMs run separate MBA programmes for executives that require prior work experience.

Last year's top Indian IIM Bangalore fell from 27th spot to 35th this year in the rankings, followed by IIM Calcutta which fell two places from 42nd last year to 44th in 2021. The fourth top Indian in the FT Global MBA Rankings 2021, IIM Ahmedabad improved its rankings by 13 positions to be ranked at 48th place, up from 61st last year.

Joining its older counterparts, made its debut to be ranked among the global 100 MBA programmes at 94th place.

A total of 143 schools took part in the 2021 edition. The ranking methodology accords weightage to 20 different criteria including salary today, weighted salary, salary increase, value for money, career progress, aims achieved, employed at three months, international faculty, international students, international board, and faculty doctorate, among others.

The ranking surveys alumni three years after completing their MBA and requires a minimum of 20 per cent of alumni reply to it. Due to Covid-19 disruption, FT considered schools with a lower response rate as well.

For the third time in 22 years, Europe's premier one-year MBA INSEAD made it to the top of the rankings, followed by London Business School, the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, IESE Business School in Spain and Yale's School of Management, with the latter two tying for the fourth place.

Meanwhile, three of last year's top five B-schools — Harvard, Wharton and Stanford — chose not to compete.