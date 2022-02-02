Paytm top recruiter with 20 offers at IIM-A's lateral placement process

-
ALSO READ
IPOs: From Paytm to Oyo, complaints are holding up key clearances
Paytm raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr
Is all well with fintech giant Paytm?
Paytm may skip pre-IPO share sale to fast-track listing
Paytm's Rs 16,600 cr IPO gets Sebi nod, listing likely in November: sources
-
Ahead of the final placement process, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad saw Paytm make 20 job offers, the highest during the recently concluded lateral placement process.
Apart from domestic players, the process saw a range of domestic as well as international recruiters.
Following Paytm in terms of lateral job offers were PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and American Express among top recruiters.
Other recruiters during the pre-final placement process included Amazon, Atlassian, Flipkart, General Atlantic, Google, Infoedge, Jio, Kepler Cannon, Microsoft, Oracle, Oyo, among others.
The final placement process for the PGP class of 2022 will begin on February 8, 2022. IIM Ahmedabad follows a cluster-cohort placement process whereby companies offering similar profiles are grouped into cohorts, and several cohorts are invited to the campus in a particular cluster.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the premier business school (B-school) will be virtually conducting the entire placement process this year and will follow a rolling process post Cluster 3 if necessary.
Meanwhile, the final placement process for the PGP-FABM class of 2022 is scheduled on February 11, 2022.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU