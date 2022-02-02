Paytm top recruiter with 20 offers at IIM-A's lateral placement process

Ahead of the final placement process, the Indian Institute of (IIM) Ahmedabad saw make 20 job offers, the highest during the recently concluded lateral placement process.

Apart from domestic players, the process saw a range of domestic as well as international recruiters.

Following in terms of lateral job offers were PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and American Express among top recruiters.

Other recruiters during the pre-final placement process included Amazon, Atlassian, Flipkart, General Atlantic, Google, Infoedge, Jio, Kepler Cannon, Microsoft, Oracle, Oyo, among others.

The final placement process for the PGP class of 2022 will begin on February 8, 2022. follows a cluster-cohort placement process whereby companies offering similar profiles are grouped into cohorts, and several cohorts are invited to the campus in a particular cluster.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the premier business school (B-school) will be virtually conducting the entire placement process this year and will follow a rolling process post Cluster 3 if necessary.

Meanwhile, the final placement process for the PGP-FABM class of 2022 is scheduled on February 11, 2022.