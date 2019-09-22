The Strategist Quiz #632

1. Connect these quotes "Never too early, never too late to follow your dreams", "Stop reading inspirational quotes and get to work", “It's nice to be important, but it is important to be nice" and what do you arrive at?

2. What is the HasCon and name the company associated with it?

3. What is the term used when a new brand is introduced into the market by a company that already has an established brand in the same product category. The intent is to increase overall market share in a particular category, and crowd out the competition?

4. This person created one of the most famous domes in Renaissance architecture in the 1460s. He revolutionised constructing it without a supporting framework, invented a new hoisting machine and sent up food to his workers up in the building similar to that given to pregnant women at the time, so that they don't get tired coming down the stairs and reduce their productivity. Name him and the structure.

5. Connect Blockbuster, Papa John's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts and what do you arrive at?

6. What is common to these startup companies, Reddit, HackHands, Whole Whale, Coupon Follow and Fitocracy?

7. Recently a product whose name when translated into English is "Eyewitness" was in the news. Why?

8. Connect IBM computers when it launched its main frame computers business in the 1950s with Singer Sewing Machines, Otis Elevators and International Harvester Corporation and what do you arrive at?

9. Connect the term used to describe monitoring moment-by-moment developments instead of the big picture and a Chinese Digital company's product and arrive at the term used mostly in business and journalism.

10. What does this logo represent?





One lucky winner will receive a cheque for Rs 2,000. Send your entries to strategist@bsmail.in. All entries must carry the postal address of the contestant. Last date for receiving entries is September 24 till 8 pm. Previous winners and employees of Business Standard and their families are not eligible to participate. The winner is chosen on the basis of the first correct entry received.

There were seven correct entries to number 631. The winner is Rajalakshmi Mukundan from Bengaluru.