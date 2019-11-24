The Strategist quiz 641

1. Recently Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge posted a historic time of 1:59:40 as he completed the fastest marathon distance at the Ineos Challenge in Vienna, Austria. A day after that, Brigid Kosgei smashed the record for the fastest marathon (female) at the Boston marathon. Name the common technology used by both and also name the brand that supplied it to them.

2.In Norse mythology this is a huge hall ruled over by the god Odin. Chosen by Odin, half of those who die in combat travel to this hall upon death, led by Valkyries.Connect this with James Bond 007 and one of his favourite brands and what do you arrive at?

3.Who is the author of the business book "What it takes"?

4.Starting from the 1830s, predominantly in the cities of London and New York the terms sweater for the middleman and sweat system for the process of subcontracting piecework were in use. The jobs were low-paying and lacked security. Name the industry and also the term that is still used to describe this kind of employment.

5.Recently this group announced its first major quarterly loss after more than a decade of $6 billion approx. primarily because of its investments in Uber and We Work. Name it.

6.Name India's only app-based home pick up company for gold loans.

7.Which brand uses this line for its ads in India "We Believe: The best men can be"?

8.This company uses the baseline "Value from Innovation" and says it is now in the business of protecting the worlds data. Name the company.

9.Whose ad copies run with the following line "The future unfolds"?

10.Identify the logos and mention. what is common to both?





One lucky winner will receive a cheque for Rs 2,000. Send your entries to strategist@bsmail.in. All entries must carry the postal address of the contestant. Last date for receiving entries is November 26 till 8 pm. Previous winners and employees of Business Standard and their families are not eligible to participate. The winner is chosen on the basis of the first correct entry received.

There was one correct entry to number 640. The winner is Sachin Rastogi from Meerut