The Strategist Quiz #655

1.Whose ad carries the line “Where there is food, there should be alcohol” and what is the context?



2.Connect a brand founded in the 1770s that was first known as India ___ ___, (subsequently the India was removed), The Sinking of the Titanic, Napoleon Bonaparte and what do you arrive at?



3.Name the person who said, “To be a successful investor you don’t have to outperform the market, you only have to match it”.



4.Name this a billion-plus Euro company which created its brand name in the early 1900s after gaining inspiration from the famous Arc de Triomphe in Paris. It was listed on the German stock exchange.



5.Name the businessman whose lively autobiography, Struggles and Triumphs, reveals the power of the man's entrepreneurial mind.



6.Name the person who first started as a painter of miniatures and then went on to invent an award-winning device to cut marble. He also built a submarine with torpedoes and tried selling them to warring parties, Napoleon Bonaparte and Lord Nelson.



7.During World War I, the US War Industries Board asked women to stop buying a particular item of regular personal use to free up metal. It helped free up some 28,000 tons of metal, enough to build two battleships. What were they stopped from buying?



8.Hello Darkness, is the ad line for which brand and for what reason?



9.Which pioneering businessman said this “Work is the master key that opens the door to all opportunities”?



10.What does this logo represent?





Compiled by Gaurav Sri Krishna, www.facebook.com/gaurav.s.krishna



