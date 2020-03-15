The Strategist Quiz #656

1. It first originated as B814 then 229E was discovered and subsequently OC43 during the 60s. In the current form it seems to have caused massive damage to businesses and humans alike.

Name it. 2. Connect the game of Ice hockey where a flat ball is used and BruceJay Wasserstein who was an American investment banker, businessman, and writer and what do you arrive at? 3. Name the person who completinghis PhD in military occupied Berlin in 1949 and came back to India and launched a soap brand on the 15th of August in the early 50s. Name the person and the brand that was launched. o make ...