The Strategist Quiz #657

1. Forty-six years ago, this person who was a nursing student from Bakersfield, California, made a discovery that years later has proven to be life saving to people across the globe.

After learning that her idea had a lot of potential commercially, she called an inventions’ hotline to find out more information about the process and produced the first ___. Name the person and the invention. 2. Connect John W Thomson, former CEO of Symantec; Reid Hoffman, co-founder LinkedIN; Arne Sorenson, CEO of Marriott International; Emma Walmsley, CEO of GlaxoSmithKline; Padmashree Warrior, ...