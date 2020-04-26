The Strategist Quiz #661

1 Born in the early 1800s, this person’s middle name at birth was Beer. He worked in a private bank and became a book publisher. Later, on the advice of the founder of a company which uses the base line “Ingenuity for Life” today, he set up a company which still exists.

Name the person. 2 This event in its history has been cancelled only 25 times and this year it is the first time since WW-II. It started in the 1800s to celebrate the marriage of Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig to Princess Therese. Name the event and an economic index that measures the inflation of a ...