The Strategist Quiz #670

1 This company was recently in the news during the peak of Covid-19 and the Black lives Matter riots. It went on to raise millions of dollars and is named after the apartment complex of its founder.

Name the company and its founders. 2 Name this person who is credited with destroying the soul of work, of dehumanising factories, making men into automatons. During the American Industrial revolution his concepts help register 400 per cent productivity. 3 This Indian business group was founded in the early 1910s and a few years later, it went on to operate from Iraq till the late 70s. ...