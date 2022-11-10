JUST IN
Separate MII functions into three verticals, recommends Sebi expert panel
AUM of commodities under warehousing financing show pick-up in FY23: NCML
CBDC bond trades surge; volumes jump double-fold in second week
Sebi proposes framework to address risks linked with cloud-based solutions
Ceat surges 16% from day's low post Q2 results; MRF skids 8% on muted show
Nykaa to turn ex-date on Thursday for 5:1 bonus issue; stock sheds 4%
Nifty PSU Bank soars 26% in a month; BOI, Canara Bank, UBI rally 55%
Five Star Business Finance IPO kicks off: Should you subscribe?
Hindalco drops 5% as arm Novelis Q2 profit slides 23% YoY; Ebitda down 8%
Nifty Bank index headed to 44,000 level; Bandhan Bank remains a risky bet
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Separate MII functions into three verticals, recommends Sebi expert panel
Business Standard

1.77 million new Demat accounts added in Oct, second-lowest this year

Not just the demat account tally fell in October, trading activity too softened

Topics
demat accounts | equity trading | BSE NSE

Samie Modak 

Trading
Not just the demat account tally fell in October, trading activity too softened

About 1.77 million new dematerialised accounts were added in October — 28 per cent below the previous nine-month average of 2.5 million. The drop in pace comes even as the markets jumped 5.4 per cent last month amid positive foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows.

Not just the demat account tally fell in October, trading activity too softened. The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the cash segment fell to ~54,532 crore (NSE and BSE combined), a fall of nearly 20 per cent month-on-month (MoM). The ADTV for the futures and options (F&O) segment (both NSE and BSE combined) stood at ~147.4 trillion (notional turnover), declining 4 per cent MoM.

Broking industry officials said the fall in demat account additions in October was on account of holidays due to the festive season and also due to lack of initial public offerings (IPOs). The total number demat accounts at the country’s two

depositories— CDSL and NSDL — stood at 104.4 million as on October 31, 2022.

1.77 million new Demat accounts added in Oct, second-lowest this year

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on demat accounts

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 00:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.