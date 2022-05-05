10 gm of gold selling at Rs 51,280, silver trading at Rs 62,700 a kg

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Thursday went down by Rs 230 to trade at Rs 51,280, while the price of 1 kg of silver rose by Rs 400 to Rs 62,700 per kg.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold is also unchanged and the yellow metal is selling at Rs 47,200, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 51,280 in these regions.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is also at par with the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata with the metal selling at Rs 47,000 in these regions.

However, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 52,320, and 10 grams of 22 carat gold in the city is selling at Rs 48,100.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 62,700, while in regions such as Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 67,000 for the day.

On Wednesday, declined by Rs 134 to Rs 50,601 per 10 grams in the national capital in line with global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 50,735 per 10 grams. Silver also declined by Rs 169 to Rs 62,787 per kg from Rs 62,956 per kg in the previous trade.

The price of gold varies in different regions based on certain parameters like the excise duty, making charges and state taxes.