10 gm of gold selling at Rs 51,510, silver trading at Rs 62,300 a kg

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Wednesday remained unchanged at Rs 51,510, while the price of 1 kg of silver declined by Rs 400 to Rs 62,300 per kg.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold is also unchanged and the yellow metal is selling at Rs 47,200, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 51,510 in these regions.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata with the metal selling at Rs 47,200 in these regions.

However, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 52,540, and 10 grams of 22 carat gold in the city is selling at Rs 48,160.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 62,300, while in regions such as Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 67,000 for the day.

On Tuesday, rebounded on Akshaya Tritiya after remaining subdued for past two years due to Covid-19 as a decline in the metal's prices along with public holiday led to heavy footfall at jewellery stores, industry players said.

Jewellers witnessed heavy interest among customers to buy gold on this Akshaya Tritiya, which is considered auspicious for buying the precious metal, and sales are expected to be 10 per cent higher than last Akshaya Tritiya, according to the industry.

The price of gold varies in different regions based on certain parameters like the excise duty, making charges and state taxes.