10 gm of gold selling at Rs 52,370, 1 kg of silver trading at Rs 63,800

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Friday fell by Rs 490 to Rs 52,370, while the price of 1 kg of silver went down by Rs 1,200 with the precious metal selling at Rs 63,800 for the day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bengluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad i.e., Rs 52,370.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with with the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad, and is trading at Rs 48,000.

10 grams of 24 carat gold in Chennai is selling at Rs 52,900, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold in the state is trading at Rs 48,500.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 63,800, while 1 kg of silver in Banglore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kerala is selling at Rs 69,000.

The prices of precious metal gold vary for different regions based on the certain parameters such as the excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.