10 gram of gold trading at Rs 51,760, price of 1 kg silver is Rs 69,000

The price of ten gram of 24-carat on Friday increased by Rs 160 to trade at Rs 51,760, while the price of 1 kg of went up by Rs 1,100 and is trading at Rs 69,000.

The price of ten gram of 22-carat increased by Rs 150 and is trading at Rs 47,450.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat in Delhi and Mumbai stood at Rs 51,760, and the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 47,450.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata happens to be on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai i.e. Rs 51,760, while the price of 22-carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata is Rs 47,450.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold on Friday in Chennai is trading at Rs 52,510, while ten grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 48,140.

The price of gold differs in regions based on parameters such as making charges, excise duty and state taxes.

The price of 1 kg of in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai on Friday is Rs 69,000, whereas the price of 1 kg of in regions such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Chennai on Friday stood at Rs 72,900.