145 companies under Additional Surveillance Measure framework: BSE

As many as 145 firms, including eight facing insolvency, have come under the (ASM) framework of the BSE, according to the latest data available with the exchange.

The data shows that the exchange has put Amtek Auto, Adani Transmission, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Electrosteel Steels, Emami Infrastructure, and Indiabulls Ventures under the

Other firms placed in the framework are Jaypee Infratech, Jindal Worldwide, Manpasand Beverages, Reliance Naval and Engineering, Stampede Capital, Swaraj Automotives, Timex Group India, TVS Electronics, and

Besides, the eight firms in the framework facing insolvency are Castex Technologies, Easun Reyrolle, Jyoti Structures, Monnet Ispat & Energy, Moser Baer India, Sharon Bio-Medicine, Unity Infraprojects and Vardhman Industries.

The parameters for shortlisting securities under the framework are high-low variation, client concentration, number of price band hits, close to close price variation and price-earning ratio, as per the exchange.

The surveillance actions applicable for the shortlisted securities include placing them in the price band of 5 per cent and levying margins at the rate of 100 per cent.

Public sector enterprises and public sector banks are excluded from the process of shortlisting of securities under the framework.

In order to enhance market integrity and safeguard investors interest, the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the exchanges have been introducing various enhanced pre-emptive surveillance measures such as reduction in price band, periodic call auction and transfer of securities to trade-to-trade category from time to time.

In a notice, the said market participants may note that framework should be in conjunction with all other prevailing surveillance measures being imposed by the exchanges from time to time.

The securities which are placed under the framework are reviewed on bi-monthly (two months) or periodical basis for the applicability of the ASM.

"Also, it may also be noted that the shortlisting of securities under aforesaid framework is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company/ entity," the said.