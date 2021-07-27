JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Market Ahead Podcast, July 27: Top factors that could guide markets today
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

2 FMCG stocks Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi is bullish on: Buy ITC, Britannia

ITC has certainly provided a trend line breakout on all time frames and is anticipated to surge higher

Topics
Stocks to buy | FMCG stocks | ITC

Osho Krishan  |  Mumbai 

stocks, sell, share

BUY BRITANNIA | TARGET: Rs 3,700 | STOP LOSS: Rs 3,330

Britannia soared over a per cent in the last trading session post-formation of a ‘Doji candle' on the weekly chart. This is an early sign of reversal in the counter. Even on the weekly time frame, the stock has reversed from the supporting trend line and has started to rally towards the 23.60% Fibonacci retracement of the overall rally. The 14 period RSI has reversed from the oversold region, affirming the bullish stance in the counter. From a risk-reward point of view, one could initiate a long position in the counter from a short to medium-term perspective.

BUY ITC | TARGET: Rs 228 | STOP LOSS: Rs 198

ITC has certainly provided a trend line breakout on all time frames and is anticipated to surge higher post its strong quarterly earnings. On the technical parameters, the cluster of exponential moving averages is expected to provide support to the counter, and sustenance above the same could be seen as a strong sign to march higher. The leading indicator, Parabolic SAR is situated well below the stock price and now the most anticipated run could be seen in the coming future.

============================================================

Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is senior manager – equity research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views expressed are personal.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, July 27 2021. 08:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.