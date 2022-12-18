2022 corrected markets midway, valuations still high: UTI AMC's Ajay Tyagi

In a Q&A, the head of equities at the asset management firm also explains why investors shouldn't have high hopes from the coming Budget. The market is trading at 15-20 per cent premium despite a time correction in 2022 and next year could see further consolidation, says Ajay Tyagi, Head of Equities, UTI AMC. In a conversation with Abhishek Kumar, he also explains why investors should not have high hopes from the coming Budget. Edited excerpts: