Rate sensitive shares tank; analysts prefer to ride out the storm
359 stocks down over 50% from their 52-week highs

Jet Airways, PNB, Infibeam Avenues, PC Jeweller, Manpasand Beverages, Kitex Garments, Vodafone Idea, BEML, Indiabulls Real Estate, Avanti Feeds and Aptech were down more than 60% from 52-week highs.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Sebi probes sharp fall in the midcap stocks amid unfair trade allegations

Shares of one out of three companies have fallen more than 50% from their respective 52-week highs after a sharp sell-off in equity markets sparked by macroeconomic concerns around liquidity.

As many as 359 stocks out of 1,068 companies from the S&P BSE Allcap index were down more than 50% from their 52-week high levels on the BSE. Another 425 stocks from the index have fallen in the range of 25% to 50%, data shows. The S&P BSE Allcap index accounted for 99% of the total market capitalisation of BSE listed companies.

The S&P BSE Smallcap (down 30%), S&P BSE Midcap (down 22%) and S&P BSE Allcap index (down 12%) were underperformed the market by falling more than 10% from their respective 52-week high levels. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex hit an intra-day low of 35,117 on Thursday, down 10% from its 52-week high of 38,990 touched on August 29, 2018.

Jet Airways (India), Punjab National Bank, Infibeam Avenues, PC Jeweller, Manpasand Beverages, Aban Offshore, Kitex Garments, Vodafone Idea, Eros International Media, BEML, Indiabulls Real Estate, Avanti Feeds and Aptech have seen their market value tank more than 60% from their respective 52-week highs.

The whirlpool of macro headwinds – rising crude prices, depreciating INR, tightening liquidity and ILFS debt default – became extremely prominent, driving one of the biggest market corrections in many months.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were turned net sellers in equities by offloading shares worth of Rs 167 billion ($2.23 billion) thus far in the current calendar year 2018. FPIs were net buyers of Rs 529 billion ($8 billion) during the entire previous calendar year 2017.

“Rising crude price, coupled with currency depreciation, has been the key macro concern for the market as it can make the task of fiscal management challenging amid rising bond yields”, the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities said in a client note.

We also note that the ILFS debt default and concerns about liquidity tightening and potential funding cost impact have resulted in a significant correction in Financials, it added.


The brokerage firm said it preference still remains with large-caps, given the premium of mid-caps to large-caps amid an environment of challenging macros, potential slowdown in domestic equity flows and a forthcoming busy political calendar.

Company 1-year high Latest % chg
PC Jeweller 600.65 55.65 -90.7
Kwality 119.40 11.41 -90.4
8K Miles 1024.00 164.90 -83.9
Reliance Nav.Eng 72.60 12.18 -83.2
Jet Airways 883.65 180.05 -79.6
Manpasand Bever. 498.85 103.50 -79.3
Hind.Construct. 45.00 11.40 -74.7
JP Associates 27.25 6.91 -74.6
Punjab Natl.Bank 231.60 64.80 -72.0
SREI Infra. Fin. 124.60 34.90 -72.0
Infibeam Avenues 242.80 68.50 -71.8
Rel. Comm. 41.77 11.94 -71.4
H D I L 69.05 20.30 -70.6
Vodafone Idea 118.00 35.85 -69.6
Suzlon Energy 17.30 5.74 -66.8
BEML Ltd 1823.95 612.10 -66.4
Syndicate Bank 95.65 32.30 -66.2
PTC India Fin 44.10 14.93 -66.1
Rain Industries 475.50 161.35 -66.1
Indbull.RealEst. 263.65 91.00 -65.5
IL&FS Transport 97.35 33.80 -65.3
Union Bank (I) 196.05 68.55 -65.0
Avanti Feeds 999.99 358.00 -64.2
Navkar Corporat. 218.85 79.70 -63.6
Greenply Inds. 401.05 146.25 -63.5
IFCI 34.55 12.68 -63.3
Bank of India 216.70 80.30 -62.9
Andhra Bank 73.45 27.45 -62.6
J Kumar Infra 375.00 140.45 -62.5
Forbes & Co 5290.00 1985.00 -62.5
S C I 113.50 42.65 -62.4
Bank of Maha 30.25 11.37 -62.4
Somany Ceramics 973.80 368.00 -62.2
NBCC 145.88 56.40 -61.3
Central Bank 93.95 36.40 -61.3
Deepak Fert. 499.80 194.00 -61.2
MMTC 67.73 26.60 -60.7
Oriental Bank 159.75 64.00 -59.9
Jindal Saw 182.00 72.95 -59.9
SpiceJet 156.25 63.30 -59.5
Reliance Power 65.20 26.50 -59.4
Allahabad Bank 89.15 36.25 -59.3
South Ind.Bank 34.75 14.28 -58.9
Motil.Oswal.Fin. 1585.00 657.00 -58.5
Jindal Stain. 132.40 54.95 -58.5
Jindal Stain .Hi 252.00 105.85 -58.0
Balrampur Chini 179.00 75.45 -57.8
Bharat Electron 192.95 81.90 -57.6
Symphony 2212.75 940.00 -57.5
Centrum Capital 87.30 37.20 -57.4
Can Fin Homes 565.70 242.30 -57.2
Allcargo Logist. 228.80 98.70 -56.9
Eveready Inds. 465.00 201.00 -56.8
Indo Count Inds. 138.70 60.15 -56.6
Force Motors 3928.00 1707.00 -56.5
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 690.00 300.00 -56.5
Redington India 210.05 91.60 -56.4
Jain Irrigation 150.40 65.65 -56.3
Reliance Capital 626.30 273.90 -56.3
Va Tech Wabag 650.00 284.75 -56.2
J & K Bank 91.65 40.50 -55.8
UCO Bank 38.40 17.00 -55.7
CG Power & Indu. 99.00 43.95 -55.6
Bombay Dyeing 321.60 144.20 -55.2
JM Financial 190.95 85.70 -55.1
Venky's (India) 4711.25 2133.00 -54.7
APL Apollo 2587.00 1173.75 -54.6
HSIL 564.35 258.50 -54.2
Texmaco Rail 128.80 59.00 -54.2
Kajaria Ceramics 763.90 351.45 -54.0
Tata Motors-DVR 261.80 121.65 -53.5
Hind.Copper 110.55 51.60 -53.3
I O B 28.70 13.41 -53.3
Jai Corp 223.30 104.50 -53.2
Reliance Nip.Lif 334.45 157.20 -53.0
India Cements 205.90 97.20 -52.8
Century Ply. 364.10 172.55 -52.6
Corporation Bank 52.45 24.90 -52.5
IRB Infra.Devl. 286.00 135.95 -52.5
Lak. Vilas Bank 174.43 83.35 -52.2
M R P L 146.25 70.20 -52.0
GIC Housing Fin 537.95 258.75 -51.9
Birla Corpn. 1290.00 621.00 -51.9
Dena Bank 32.00 15.45 -51.7
Tata Motors 466.95 225.55 -51.7
ITI 164.90 80.60 -51.1
JK Tyre & Indust 192.95 94.40 -51.1
Sadbhav Engg. 438.85 214.75 -51.1
Dhanuka Agritech 803.60 394.10 -51.0
Orient Cement 183.80 90.40 -50.8
H U D C O 89.85 44.25 -50.8
TV18 Broadcast 70.90 34.95 -50.7
Future Consumer 79.45 39.25 -50.6
Shankara Build. 2365.00 1169.50 -50.5
EID Parry 391.95 193.85 -50.5
G M D C 181.20 89.75 -50.5
Canara Bank 463.40 229.75 -50.4
Unichem Labs. 382.00 189.45 -50.4
ITD Cem 234.90 117.25 -50.1
List of stocks from S&P BSE 500 index
Source: CapitalinePlus, BSE

First Published: Thu, October 04 2018. 12:45 IST

