359 stocks down over 50% from their 52-week highs

As many as 359 stocks out of 1,068 companies from the S&P BSE Allcap index were down more than 50% from their 52-week high levels on the BSE. Another 425 stocks from the index have fallen in the range of 25% to 50%, data shows. The S&P BSE Allcap index accounted for 99% of the total market capitalisation of BSE listed companies.
The S&P BSE Smallcap (down 30%), S&P BSE Midcap (down 22%) and S&P BSE Allcap index (down 12%) were underperformed the market by falling more than 10% from their respective 52-week high levels. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex hit an intra-day low of 35,117 on Thursday, down 10% from its 52-week high of 38,990 touched on August 29, 2018.
Jet Airways (India), Punjab National Bank, Infibeam Avenues, PC Jeweller, Manpasand Beverages, Aban Offshore, Kitex Garments, Vodafone Idea, Eros International Media, BEML, Indiabulls Real Estate, Avanti Feeds and Aptech have seen their market value tank more than 60% from their respective 52-week highs.
The whirlpool of macro headwinds – rising crude prices, depreciating INR, tightening liquidity and ILFS debt default – became extremely prominent, driving one of the biggest market corrections in many months.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were turned net sellers in equities by offloading shares worth of Rs 167 billion ($2.23 billion) thus far in the current calendar year 2018. FPIs were net buyers of Rs 529 billion ($8 billion) during the entire previous calendar year 2017.
“Rising crude price, coupled with currency depreciation, has been the key macro concern for the market as it can make the task of fiscal management challenging amid rising bond yields”, the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities said in a client note.
We also note that the ILFS debt default and concerns about liquidity tightening and potential funding cost impact have resulted in a significant correction in Financials, it added.
The brokerage firm said it preference still remains with large-caps, given the premium of mid-caps to large-caps amid an environment of challenging macros, potential slowdown in domestic equity flows and a forthcoming busy political calendar.
|Company
|1-year high
|Latest
|% chg
|PC Jeweller
|600.65
|55.65
|-90.7
|Kwality
|119.40
|11.41
|-90.4
|8K Miles
|1024.00
|164.90
|-83.9
|Reliance Nav.Eng
|72.60
|12.18
|-83.2
|Jet Airways
|883.65
|180.05
|-79.6
|Manpasand Bever.
|498.85
|103.50
|-79.3
|Hind.Construct.
|45.00
|11.40
|-74.7
|JP Associates
|27.25
|6.91
|-74.6
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|231.60
|64.80
|-72.0
|SREI Infra. Fin.
|124.60
|34.90
|-72.0
|Infibeam Avenues
|242.80
|68.50
|-71.8
|Rel. Comm.
|41.77
|11.94
|-71.4
|H D I L
|69.05
|20.30
|-70.6
|Vodafone Idea
|118.00
|35.85
|-69.6
|Suzlon Energy
|17.30
|5.74
|-66.8
|BEML Ltd
|1823.95
|612.10
|-66.4
|Syndicate Bank
|95.65
|32.30
|-66.2
|PTC India Fin
|44.10
|14.93
|-66.1
|Rain Industries
|475.50
|161.35
|-66.1
|Indbull.RealEst.
|263.65
|91.00
|-65.5
|IL&FS Transport
|97.35
|33.80
|-65.3
|Union Bank (I)
|196.05
|68.55
|-65.0
|Avanti Feeds
|999.99
|358.00
|-64.2
|Navkar Corporat.
|218.85
|79.70
|-63.6
|Greenply Inds.
|401.05
|146.25
|-63.5
|IFCI
|34.55
|12.68
|-63.3
|Bank of India
|216.70
|80.30
|-62.9
|Andhra Bank
|73.45
|27.45
|-62.6
|J Kumar Infra
|375.00
|140.45
|-62.5
|Forbes & Co
|5290.00
|1985.00
|-62.5
|S C I
|113.50
|42.65
|-62.4
|Bank of Maha
|30.25
|11.37
|-62.4
|Somany Ceramics
|973.80
|368.00
|-62.2
|NBCC
|145.88
|56.40
|-61.3
|Central Bank
|93.95
|36.40
|-61.3
|Deepak Fert.
|499.80
|194.00
|-61.2
|MMTC
|67.73
|26.60
|-60.7
|Oriental Bank
|159.75
|64.00
|-59.9
|Jindal Saw
|182.00
|72.95
|-59.9
|SpiceJet
|156.25
|63.30
|-59.5
|Reliance Power
|65.20
|26.50
|-59.4
|Allahabad Bank
|89.15
|36.25
|-59.3
|South Ind.Bank
|34.75
|14.28
|-58.9
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|1585.00
|657.00
|-58.5
|Jindal Stain.
|132.40
|54.95
|-58.5
|Jindal Stain .Hi
|252.00
|105.85
|-58.0
|Balrampur Chini
|179.00
|75.45
|-57.8
|Bharat Electron
|192.95
|81.90
|-57.6
|Symphony
|2212.75
|940.00
|-57.5
|Centrum Capital
|87.30
|37.20
|-57.4
|Can Fin Homes
|565.70
|242.30
|-57.2
|Allcargo Logist.
|228.80
|98.70
|-56.9
|Eveready Inds.
|465.00
|201.00
|-56.8
|Indo Count Inds.
|138.70
|60.15
|-56.6
|Force Motors
|3928.00
|1707.00
|-56.5
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|690.00
|300.00
|-56.5
|Redington India
|210.05
|91.60
|-56.4
|Jain Irrigation
|150.40
|65.65
|-56.3
|Reliance Capital
|626.30
|273.90
|-56.3
|Va Tech Wabag
|650.00
|284.75
|-56.2
|J & K Bank
|91.65
|40.50
|-55.8
|UCO Bank
|38.40
|17.00
|-55.7
|CG Power & Indu.
|99.00
|43.95
|-55.6
|Bombay Dyeing
|321.60
|144.20
|-55.2
|JM Financial
|190.95
|85.70
|-55.1
|Venky's (India)
|4711.25
|2133.00
|-54.7
|APL Apollo
|2587.00
|1173.75
|-54.6
|HSIL
|564.35
|258.50
|-54.2
|Texmaco Rail
|128.80
|59.00
|-54.2
|Kajaria Ceramics
|763.90
|351.45
|-54.0
|Tata Motors-DVR
|261.80
|121.65
|-53.5
|Hind.Copper
|110.55
|51.60
|-53.3
|I O B
|28.70
|13.41
|-53.3
|Jai Corp
|223.30
|104.50
|-53.2
|Reliance Nip.Lif
|334.45
|157.20
|-53.0
|India Cements
|205.90
|97.20
|-52.8
|Century Ply.
|364.10
|172.55
|-52.6
|Corporation Bank
|52.45
|24.90
|-52.5
|IRB Infra.Devl.
|286.00
|135.95
|-52.5
|Lak. Vilas Bank
|174.43
|83.35
|-52.2
|M R P L
|146.25
|70.20
|-52.0
|GIC Housing Fin
|537.95
|258.75
|-51.9
|Birla Corpn.
|1290.00
|621.00
|-51.9
|Dena Bank
|32.00
|15.45
|-51.7
|Tata Motors
|466.95
|225.55
|-51.7
|ITI
|164.90
|80.60
|-51.1
|JK Tyre & Indust
|192.95
|94.40
|-51.1
|Sadbhav Engg.
|438.85
|214.75
|-51.1
|Dhanuka Agritech
|803.60
|394.10
|-51.0
|Orient Cement
|183.80
|90.40
|-50.8
|H U D C O
|89.85
|44.25
|-50.8
|TV18 Broadcast
|70.90
|34.95
|-50.7
|Future Consumer
|79.45
|39.25
|-50.6
|Shankara Build.
|2365.00
|1169.50
|-50.5
|EID Parry
|391.95
|193.85
|-50.5
|G M D C
|181.20
|89.75
|-50.5
|Canara Bank
|463.40
|229.75
|-50.4
|Unichem Labs.
|382.00
|189.45
|-50.4
|ITD Cem
|234.90
|117.25
|-50.1
|List of stocks from S&P BSE 500 index
|Source: CapitalinePlus, BSE
