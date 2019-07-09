Maruti, Coal India among 49 stocks trading in oversold territory, shows RSI

A sudden fall in the benchmark indices has taken a toll on several stocks. Scrips such as Bajaj Finserv, Punjab National Bank, Mindtree and now Titan Company have made the investors jittery after collapsing over 10 per cent in just two sessions. In the last two sessions, the benchmark indices Nifty50 and S&P BSE Sensex have tumbled over 450 points and 1,200 points, respectively.

Some of the Budget proposals have disrupted the market trend generating fear among investors. This impact is likely to persist as the recovery seems fragile. On Nifty 500 index, 49 stocks are trading in the ...