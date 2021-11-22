50% of November IPOs fall below their issue price amid market crash

A sharp correction in equity have dragged half or four out of eight newly listed companies, that made stock market debut in November, below their respective issue prices.

One97 Communications, the parent company of digital payments major Paytm, fintech company Fino Payments Bank, auto ancillary firm SJS Enterprises, quick service restaurant (QSR) are now trading below their respective issue prices.

At 12:40 pm, the S&P BSE IPO index was down 3.7 per cent, as compared to 1.6 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. Fino Payments Bank, SJS Enterprises, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), PB Fintech (the parent company of Policybazaar), Ami Organics, Zomato and Sansera Engineering from the BSE IPO index were down between 6 per cent and 19 per cent in the intra-day trade today.

Individually, shares of One97 Communications (Paytm) tanked 19 per cent to Rs 1,271 on the BSE, extending its 27 per cent decline on Thursday. With today's fall, the stock has fallen 41 per cent against its issue price of Rs 2,150 as investors remain cautious on the company's lofty valuation and remain skeptical about its business model.

Those of Fino Payments Bank, too, dipped 19 per cent to Rs 366 on the BSE in the intra-day trade today. The stock continued to trade lower for the fifth straight day. The stock had debuted on November 12, 2021, and is down 37 per cent from its issue price. Fino Payments Bank is a fintech company offering a diverse range of financial products and services that are primarily digital and have a payments focus.

Besides Fino Payments Bank and SJS Enterprises, total seven recently listed were trading at their lowest level since their respective listing dates. The list includes, Aditya Birla Sun Life Assets Management Company, Tech, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Shyam Metalics and Energy and Windlas Biotech.