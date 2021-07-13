583 stocks hit upper circuit amid subdued market; indices end flat

-
ALSO READ
India's benchmark stock indices slide 2% as Covid-19 risks heighten
31 of Nifty50 firms exposed to commodity-related risk: BofA Securities
Nifty50 index earnings per share once again on a downward trajectory
Nifty achieves another milestone as valuation hits all-time high of 40x
How should bond, equity investors place themselves post RBI policy outcome?
-
Shares of as many as 583 stocks, most of them from the small-cap space, were locked at their respective upper circuit on the BSE, in an otherwise subdued market, on Monday. Propelled by this, the BSE SmallCap index hit a new high of 26,168 in the intraday trade on Monday, but closed at 26,068.
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty, on the other hand, slipped from the day’s highs in the closing hours to end flat as profit-booking in mainly IT and metals shares outweighed hectic buying in banking counters. Registering its third loss in a row, the Sensex ended 13.50 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 52,372.69. Intraday, the index swung nearly 500 points as it touched a high of 52,700.51 and a low of 52,208.96.
While, the broader NSE Nifty inched 2.80 points or 0.02 per cent higher to close at 15,692.60.
Earlier, Siyaram Silk Mills, SML Isuzu, Kitex Garments, Ujjivan Financial Services and Equitas Holdings from the S&P BSE AllCap index were locked in their 20 per cent upper circuit on the BSE. Meanwhile, Vardhman Holdings, Starteck Finance, Expleo Solutions, Zodiac Clothing Company and Vijay Textiles were among the non-index stocks that too were frozen at 20 per cent upper circuit on the BSE.
Of the Sensex constituents, 14 ended in the red and 16 in the green. Bharti Airtel was the top loser, slipping around 1 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Bajaj Auto and PowerGrid.
Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and IndusInd Bank were key gainers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU