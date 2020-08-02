68% of 40,000 firms may cut pay, freeze hiring or lay off staff: Crisil MD

Even as some high-frequency data raises hopes of partial recovery, Ashu Suyash, MD & CEO, Crisil says with afflictions continuing to rise, economic activity will remain curbed. In an interview with Vishal Chhabria, she says the second quarter would also see on-year contraction before a mild recovery in the second half of this fiscal.

Exceprts: There is much debate on the quantum of contraction in the Indian economy in fiscal 2021, with some estimates suggesting a decline of over 10 per cent. What is your assessment? We expect gross domestic product (GDP) to contract by at least 5 ...