A narrow bull mkt does not give much comfort: First Global's Shankar Sharma

High oil prices and the possibility of corporate earnings growth not coming through are the two biggest risks to the Indian equity story, Shankar Sharma, vice-chairman and joint managing director at First Global, tells Puneet Wadhwa. He expects earnings growth in FY20 to be in low single digits.

Edited excerpts: Are current market levels sustainable irrespective of the outcome of the ongoing general election? The market rally, at least in the large-caps, is based on very average fundamentals in terms of corporate earnings. Only a handful of stocks have been driving the markets ...