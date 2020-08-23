A standout market: Marquee share sales help India gain highest FII flows

India has garnered the highest foreign institutional investor (FII) flows on the month-to-date, quarter-to-date, and also year-to-date bases. While most emerging markets (EMs) have seen outflows, the overseas investment into the domestic equities markets is nearing the $1-billion mark for the quarter.

So what has made India the standout market? The answer is large share sales by marquee listed companies, particularly in the financial space. While overall FII sentiment has been positive, thanks to the low interest rate regime, India has managed to bag more than its fair share of ...